Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown by chatting with fans and fellow cricketers. Recently, he posted a clip where he is emulating Australia premier batsman Steve Smith’s defense, which hogged the limelight during the last Ashes, where Smith was extremely successful. Khan did it to wish Smith as he turned 31.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to upload this clip of the Afghanistan leggie to wish Steve on his 31st birthday. The franchise shared their best wishes for the batsman with the caption. “@rashid.khan19 doing his best @steve_smith49 impression on the Aussie’s birthday today! Have a good one, Steve! #OrangeArmy #SRH”, the caption read.

Currently, Smith is the captain of Rajasthan Royals, and both the cricketers were slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

It is also highly unlikely that the upcoming World T20 is going to take place in Australia as per schedule.