Dubai: The Asia Cup 2022 is just hours away from the start. The tournament will kick off with a game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27. India and Pakistan will clash in the second game on August 28 in Dubai. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, two of the greatest modern-day batters, will once again share the same field in a visual treat for the fans.

The two players have experienced contrasting outings in the last couple of years. While Babar Azam has grown his stature leaps and bounds, Virat Kohli has struggled for runs. Ahead of the tournament opener, ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was interviewed by Pakistan journalist Sawera Pasha. Rashid was quizzed about the tougher batter to bowl to between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The ace spinner gave an apt reply and said that both batters are equally tough to bowl.

“For me, both (Virat and Babar) are equally tough to bowl. The type of batters they are, they won’t spare a lose delivery. So, for me, both are tough to bowl to, but I enjoy the challenge. There is no chance that I will bowl a loose ball to both of them. I will focus on bowling in the right areas but bought are tough to bowl at,” Rashid said.

Adding further, Rashid said that playing against the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson has helped him improve his game. “Bowling to Babar and Virat is fun and it has also been a great learning curve for me. For Example, when I used to bowl to Kane Williamson at SRH, we had a lot of chat afterwards about my bowling. So, his output helped me a lot. I also had discussions with Virat in IPL, and the same goes with Babar too,” he added.