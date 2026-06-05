Rashid Khan’s Test future in doubt? Afghanistan coach makes honest admission

Afghanistan are set for another major Test challenge as they prepare to face India in a one-off match in New Chandigarh. While the visitors continue to make progress in international cricket, head coach Richard Pybus believes Afghanistan need far more opportunities in the longest format if they are to truly establish themselves as a competitive Test nation.

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Richard Pybus calls for a proper Test schedule

Ahead of Afghanistan’s Test against India, Pybus urged the ICC and other Full Member nations to provide Afghanistan with a more consistent red-ball calendar instead of occasional standalone matches.

The Afghanistan coach acknowledged the support received from the BCCI but stressed that regular Test cricket is essential for the team’s growth.

“You come to India, and you play India in India, it’s one of the great challenges in world cricket, and it always has been. There is no doubt that India are incredibly challenging to beat at home, not only because of the quality of the players but obviously their understanding of their home conditions.

“Credit to the BCCI. They’ve given us plenty of cricket this year, which is fantastic for us to be able to develop. When a country gets full membership, it’s one thing to get it; then you need a full fixture list. I’d like to see, going forward, that the other senior full members also start to build out the list. We need to be in a situation now where there’s a proper fixture list,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

Afghanistan coach unhappy with one-off Test matches

Pybus believes isolated Test matches do little to help players improve because there is no opportunity to learn and adapt across a series.

According to him, longer Test series are crucial for the development of emerging cricket nations.

“To play one Test and have a four or five-month break before you play your next Test match, if whatever you’re going to learn, there needs to be a concentration of learning.

“So, if we’re playing a three-Test series, you can back that up, Test after Test after Test. If you’re playing five Tests, that’s even better. When the series started to become a two-Test series, to me, it made absolutely no sense because you don’t want a series that is a tie. You know, there needs to be a three or five-Test series so that you can actually win the series.”

India Test offers another big learning opportunity

Afghanistan were granted Test status in 2018 and have played only a limited number of matches in the format since then.

Facing India in Indian conditions presents one of the toughest assignments in world cricket, but Pybus sees it as an important opportunity for his players to gain valuable experience against one of the strongest Test teams.

The coach feels regular exposure against top opposition is the only way Afghanistan can continue progressing in red-ball cricket.

Rashid Khan’s Test future remains uncertain

Pybus also addressed the situation surrounding Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, whose participation in Test cricket remains under question because of his ongoing back issues and heavy workload across global T20 leagues.

The coach said managing Rashid’s fitness will be a priority moving forward.

“Rashid has got this long-standing back complaint. He’s got such a huge volume of cricket, you know, he’s got to manage himself. I look forward to having that conversation to see how we can support him, not only just with the opportunity to maybe continue to play some red-ball cricket if there is potential for that, but generally make sure he can play as long and as healthy as possible for Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan hoping for a stronger Test future

While Afghanistan continue to make strides in white-ball cricket, Pybus believes the next step is building a stable future in the Test arena. For that to happen, he feels the team needs more frequent matches, longer series and greater support from the international cricket community.

The one-off Test against India will therefore be another important chapter in Afghanistan’s red-ball journey as they continue pushing for a bigger place in the longest format of the game.