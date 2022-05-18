<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in cricket in the modern era. Despite his lack of form recently, his stocks have not dipped a bit - just goes to show his popularity. A day after a report circulated that Kohli got an invite to feature in an upcoming cricket league in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), ex-Pakistan star Rashid Latif has rubbished it as a rumour. He claims to have never invited Kohli to play the league and it was his boss, Arif Malik, who has initiated this talk. <p></p><p id="1" class="story_para_1">Speaking on a Youtube channel, Latif said, "<em>Yeh meine baat nahi ki, Virat Kohli wali baat. Hamare jo boss hai, Arif Malik saab, ne kal ek show men yeh baat ki. Ki invite karenge woh Virat Kohli; ko aur waha pe who aaye na aaye unki marzi hai, lekin initate [initiative] unhone liya hai, unki soch hai woh. Lekin yeh mere quote nahi hai</em> (I did not comment on Virat Kohli. That was done by my boss Arif Malik in a show yesterday that he is keen to invite Kohli for the tournament. Whether he comes or not, is up to him, but it was Malik's initiative, his thinking; and I did not have anything to do with it)."</p> <p></p> <p></p><div class="nw18-dynamic-div-5195629_1_10"></div> <p></p>&nbsp;