New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the best players to have graced the cricket field. Dhoni burst onto the scene as a dasher, however, he modified his game after being given the responsibility of leading India. Dhoni achieved many great things in his international career and went on to lead India to wins in all ICC events (ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy). He also led India to the helm of Test rankings.

In addition to his batting prowess, Dhoni was recognised as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world. His lightning-fast stumpings were a treat to watch for fans and often turned the game in India’s favour. However, a staggering stat on MS Dhoni’s skills behind the wickets has left former Pakistan keeper-batter Rashid Latif in shock. Latif feels that Dhoni’s drop percentage of 21 per cent is shockingly very high.

“Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 percent, which is huge, huge,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Latif also revealed former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy as one of the best wicketkeepers he has seen, mainly because of the way he kept wickets against Shane Warne on the rank turners of the subcontinent. Picking the best keeper-batter of the modern era, Latif said he admires South Africa keeper Quinton de Kock a lot.

“If you look at the best in last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” he added.