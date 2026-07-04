Raul Jimenez fires England warning ahead of blockbuster FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

Mexico are just one win away from reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, but standing in their way is one of the tournament favourites, England. As El Tri prepare for the high-pressure Round of 16 clash, experienced striker Raul Jimenez believes the team’s unity and belief have been the biggest reasons behind their impressive campaign so far.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez believes the unity and fighting spirit within the squad have been the driving force behind El Tri’s impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they gear up for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against England.

Jimenez credits team’s unity for Mexico’s success

The experienced forward, who has rediscovered his goalscoring touch on the biggest stage after years of injury setbacks, said the players are fully aware of the magnitude of Monday’s contest and are determined to continue giving fans reasons to celebrate.

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Jimenez has enjoyed a memorable tournament, scoring twice to help Mexico reach the knockout stages. His latest strike, in the 2-0 win over Ecuador, took his tally to 47 international goals, moving him past Jared Borgetti into second place on Mexico’s all-time scoring list. Only Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (52) has scored more goals for the national team.

‘We’re fully focused and united’: Jimenez

Ahead of Sunday’s last-16 encounter, the veteran striker stressed that Mexico are embracing the challenge.

“We’re fully focused and united. That sense of togetherness and family spirit is spurring us on to great things. We’ve still got another match to play here in Mexico, and we’re fully aware of what’s at stake,” Jimenez told FIFA.

“We’re going to give it our absolute all and keep giving the fans something to shout about. We’ve got a really strong side, and there’s been a real sense of togetherness since Vasco (Javier Aguirre) took charge. The sky’s the limit,” he added.

The England fixture also carries an intriguing personal subplot. Jimenez has faced England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford six times in the Premier League and scored in every meeting, with the Everton goalkeeper conceding six goals to the Mexican striker – more than against any other player in Jimenez’s career.

World Cup goal dedicated to his late father

The 35-year-old’s campaign has also carried deep personal significance. His opening goal of the tournament, against South Africa, was the first World Cup goal of his career after featuring in three previous editions without finding the net.

The emotional celebration that followed was dedicated to his late father, Raul Jimenez Vega, who passed away in March.

“That was for my dad. He’d have been the happiest man in the stadium if he’d been here. This one’s for him,” Jimenez added.

England and Mexico have faced each other in nine official matches throughout history. The Three Lions hold the upper hand with six victories, while Mexico have won twice, with one match ending in a draw.

The Round of 16 clash now offers El Tri a chance to rewrite history against one of football’s biggest nations and continue their memorable World Cup journey.

(With IANS Inputs)