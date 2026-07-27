Ravi Bishnoi reveals how BCCI CoE helped him bounce back after England struggles, says…

Ravi Bishnoi has bounced back strongly after a difficult T20I series against England, playing an important role in India’s 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe. The leg-spinner admitted that he worked hard on correcting flaws in his bowling at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and believes those changes are now paying off on the field.

Bishnoi credits BCCI Centre of Excellence for turnaround

After the England series, Bishnoi identified technical issues in his bowling and spent time working with coaches at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The leg-spinner said he took good tips from spin-bowling coaches Sairaj Bahutule and Sunil Joshi to rectify the mistakes that were hampering his rhythm.

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“I worked on the areas that needed improvement because there were a few errors in my bowling. I worked on them, and now the results are showing.

“I got a lot of support from the coaches and they told me what I needed to do. I had started going a little too wide, which usually doesn’t happen, but unfortunately, it kept happening in that match (against England).“

Run-up issue behind England struggles

Bishnoi’s biggest problem during the England series was his run-up drifting away from the stumps. In one of the matches, he bowled three back-foot no-balls and conceded 60 runs, making it one of his toughest outings in international cricket.

He was determined to sort the problem out, and returned to the Centre of Excellence where he worked on improving his alignment and consistency ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

The hard work paid off as Bishnoi finished the three-match series with three wickets while keeping things tight in the middle overs.

Harare conditions suited Bishnoi’s bowling

The Harare Sports Club pitch did not offer much turn for the spinners, but Bishnoi explained that the surface still suited his style of bowling.

According to him, the ball skidded through after pitching, making it difficult for batters to score freely. He also said the large boundaries worked in the bowlers’ favour.

“There isn’t much turn, but one good thing for us is that our balls go straight and stay low. That really helps my bowling. Yes, big grounds do help bowlers. 100% we also need big grounds as bowlers.“

India complete clean sweep under Shreyas Iyer

India completed a 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe with another convincing performance in the final T20I. Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a brilliant 81, while express pacer Mayank Yadav picked up three wickets to help India seal a 35-run victory.

The series win also marked Shreyas Iyer’s first clean sweep as India’s T20I captain, providing a strong response after defeats in Ireland and England earlier in the season.