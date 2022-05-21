New Delhi: When it comes to entertaining viewers with their unique advertisements, fintech company CRED stands out as one of the very best in business. The creativity of the ads belongs to a whole different level and it has become a fan favourite for the last year or so.

We have already seen former Indian cricketers in Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Venkatesh Prasad in a never seen before avatar, which is exactly the opposite of what they are in real life and all of the ads has become an instant hit.

CRED’s latest ad featuring former India head coach Ravi Shastri is doing the rounds in social media as the netizens can’t stop drooling over the 59-year old’s swagger.

The ad represents the very true essence of Shastri as people would say, a party animal and an epitome of swagger, which is still unmatched even today.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:-

Ravi Shastri could be the best keeper of all time.#CREDad https://t.co/udj77C6gHu Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri in the new Cred Ad – just too good by Ravi and Cred. 😂🔥 https://t.co/7C6p1flag1 Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri during the 5th Day of Gabba Test: https://t.co/wxAh2i1wdg pic.twitter.com/0Cz7Hf2Z2j Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2022

Always wanted to see this side of Ravi bhai 🤪😜🕺🏽@RaviShastriOfc https://t.co/bDIUaAStUy Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri be living his own biography in these 35 seconds https://t.co/Xf0YsO6f93 SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 21, 2022