<strong>New Delhi: </strong>When it comes to entertaining viewers with their unique advertisements, fintech company CRED stands out as one of the very best in business. The creativity of the ads belongs to a whole different level and it has become a fan favourite for the last year or so. <p></p> <p></p>We have already seen former Indian cricketers in Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Venkatesh Prasad in a never seen before avatar, which is exactly the opposite of what they are in real life and all of the ads has become an instant hit. <p></p> <p></p>CRED's latest ad featuring former India head coach Ravi Shastri is doing the rounds in social media as the netizens can't stop drooling over the 59-year old's swagger. <p></p> <p></p>The ad represents the very true essence of Shastri as people would say, a party animal and an epitome of swagger, which is still unmatched even today. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:- <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ravi Shastri could be the best keeper of all time.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CREDad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CREDad</a> <a href="https://t.co/udj77C6gHu">https://t.co/udj77C6gHu</a></p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1527970199810453505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ravi Shastri in the new Cred Ad - just too good by Ravi and Cred. &#x1f602;&#x1f525; <a href="https://t.co/7C6p1flag1">https://t.co/7C6p1flag1</a></p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1527953988250791936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ravi Shastri during the 5th Day of Gabba Test: <a href="https://t.co/wxAh2i1wdg">https://t.co/wxAh2i1wdg</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Cz7Hf2Z2j">pic.twitter.com/0Cz7Hf2Z2j</a></p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1527955065444610049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Always wanted to see this side of Ravi bhai &#x1f92a;&#x1f61c;&#x1f57a;&#x1f3fd;<a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RaviShastriOfc</a> <a href="https://t.co/bDIUaAStUy">https://t.co/bDIUaAStUy</a></p> <p></p> Suresh Raina&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1528001534708940802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ravi Shastri be living his own biography in these 35 seconds <a href="https://t.co/Xf0YsO6f93">https://t.co/Xf0YsO6f93</a></p> <p></p> SwatKat&#x1f483; (@swatic12) <a href="https://twitter.com/swatic12/status/1527969758477488128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of the best ads by cred!! Just Ravi Shastri things! <a href="https://t.co/Ft10XG9lCU">https://t.co/Ft10XG9lCU</a></p> <p></p> Atharv Patil (@imatharvpatil19) <a href="https://twitter.com/imatharvpatil19/status/1528006269160026113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>