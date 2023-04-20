Ravi Shastri Blasts Riyan Parag After Another Shambolic Show For Rajasthan Royals

Shastri said that Riyan Parag's knock change the momentum in favour of Lucknow Super Giants.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag has been very lucky to be in the RR playing 11. The batter has got many opportunities to showcase his skills but has failed to deliver for the team. In RR's last game against Lucknow Super Giants, he had a great opportunity to silence his critics but his innings of 15 in 12 balls killed RR's hopes of a win. Parag has often been slammed for his shambolic show and once again came on the radar of cricket fans and experts for his slowish knock.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri didn't mince words while slamming Parag, saying his innings changed the complexion of the game. "They lost [Sanju] Samson, they lost [Jos] Buttler and [Yashasvi] Jaiswal but still they had enough, a lot of depth. I think that period of play when Riyan Parag came in and the way he played his first eight balls changed the course of the match. Padikkal, at the other end, lost his rhythm as well. Runs started coming in singles and there was a period of 28 balls that stage without a boundary. When you go through that much time without a boundary, you are asking for trouble," Shastri told Star Sports after the match.

Kumar Sangakkara Backs Riyan Parag Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara backed Riyan Parag and said that he has been batting well in the nets, adding that they will analyse his performance ahead of RR's next game.

"In that situation (last couple of overs), he can just go out and hit as many sixes as quickly as he can. It's a very clear plan that Riyan has. We had Dhruv (Jurel) to kind of take care of the pace and we just needed 2-3 sixes in the middle overs.