<strong>Dubai:</strong> After 42 years in the sport - first as a cricketer, then commentator, and now coach - Ravi Shastri now wants to slow down in life. A source close to the India head coach claimed that Shastri does not want to travel a lot and wants some peace in life. The source told Times of India that he would be eyeing a job in the IPL or return to the studios doing commentary. <p></p> <p></p>"He will be selective. He will be open to working with an IPL franchise. Year-round travel is something he would like to avoid now," said the source. <p></p> <p></p>Industry experts also claimed to TOI that Shastri would be welcomed to commentary with a red carpet. Only time will tell what Shastri goes for. <p></p> <p></p>Under Shastri, India reached the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and then also made the summit clash of the inaugural World Test Championship. <p></p> <p></p>Reports suggest Rahul Dravid has agreed to apply for the position after BCCI successfully convinced him. If that is the case, Dravid - given his experience of working as a coach of junior teams - would be the front-runner. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;