London: In what would come as a piece of bad news for Indian cricket fans, coach Ravi Shastri and four other members of the support staff have tested positive for Coronavirus. The BCCI release names the other members are Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, and Nitin Patel who have contracted the virus.

The members of the Indian team who have tested positive have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

Here’s what the release said:

The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.

