Ravi Shastri Gives His Verdict On Border-Gavaskar Trophy Winner, Backs India To Win By Two-Match Margin

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur. Australia have not enjoyed a lot of success in India as their last series win in the country dates back to 2004. More so, their chances in the upcoming tour took a massive dent when star pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out of the first Test.

Australia will be hoping that senior players like David Warner, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja step up to the occasion and help Australia end a series win drought in India. The Pat Cummins-led side has only won a single Test in India post the 2004 series win.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed India to win the series comfortably. "As far as the series result goes, I think India should back themselves to win this series by a two-match margin. You're playing at home; you've got the bowlers for that. You've got the batting line-up as well. I think you've got to put pressure from Test match one," Shastri said in an interaction.

Shastri also picked India's probable XI for the first Test and backed Suryakumar Yadav to make his debut . He also said that India will opt for KS Bharat ahead of Ishan Kishan in Nagpur while adding that India could play three spinners.

"It will be three spinners Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Keeper will be the person who will be good with the gloves than with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav's debut is on the cards," said Shastri.

In home conditions, R Ashwin will be key for India and Shastri was quick to point out that. "Ashwin, you don't want him to over-plan. He is good enough to stick to his plans as he is real crucial player here. His form might decide the series. Ashwin comes as a package, he will get you important runs as well," Shastri said.

"If Ashwin is on fire, that might decide the outcome of the series. He is world class in most conditions but in Indian conditions, he is lethal. If the ball starts spinning and there is enough bite off the surface, he will trouble most batters. So, you don't want Ashwin to over-think and try too many things. Just keep it there and let the pitch do the rest because as it is, it does enough in India," he added.