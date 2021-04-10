India coach Ravi Shastri – who has worked closely with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant had advice for fans ahead of the Chennai versus Delhi clash. Dhoni’s CSK and Pant’s DC would clash in their IPL season opener. While fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the master and his pupil, Shastri urged fans to keep a good ear on the stump mic as he expects a lot can be spoken by the two chirpy glovemen.

His tweet read: “Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor.”