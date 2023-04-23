Ravi Shastri Gives No Nonsense Answer To 'What Will He Do If He Faces No Handshake Moment Like Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly'

Ravi Shastri gave a straightforward reply when asked what he will do if he faces a no handshake moment like Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly.

New Delhi: The 'no handshake controversy' between Virat Kohi and Sourav Ganguly hogged a lot of limelight in the week gone by. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face during RCB vs DC game. There were many moments between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly that caught the attention of fans. Several videos went viral from the match that confirmed the sour relationship between the two great Indian cricketers. In one of the videos, Virat Kohli was seen giving a death scare to Sourav Ganguly while another video showed Ganguly avoiding a handshake with Virat Kohli.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was recently asked about how he will react if someone avoids a handshake with him to which Shastri gave a blunt reply.

"You have player X and player Y. Player X is a great Indian player, former captain, legend. Player Y is also a great Indian player, former captain, still playing, legend. X is now mentoring one team, Y is batting beautifully for the other team. X and Y feel like something happened and do not like each other now. They were mean to each other. Y holds a grudge against X, X holds a gudge against Y. And the teams after the game want to shake hands. Between X and Y, somebody has tried to avoid the handshake or missed the handshake. And bas ho gaya, they didn't want to talk to each other. Would you talk to X and Y and give them some advice on life," Shastri was asked.

"Depends on what my relationship is. If I don't want to talk, I'll just go past. But at the end of it, when you go and sit down, you feel that there's always some room to grow up, no matter how old you are," Shastri said during an interview on ESPNCricinfo.

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli rift started when Kohli was removed as ODI captain with Ganguly as BCCI President. Ganguly revealed that he asked Virat Kohli to not step down as India T20I captain as the board is not in favour of split captaincy. However, when Kohli decided to quit as T20I captain, the board named Rohit Sharma as T20I and ODI captain. Ganguly also said that Virat Kohli was aware of the change in leadership.