New Delhi: With all the talk around former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli‘s strike rate in IPL 2022, former head coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri said that he is not too bothered about his strike rate and the fact that he has spent time in the middle augers well for RCB and Kohli himself.

“I don’t go big on that (strike rate). I will go and see the surface. If the surface is flat, then go. Then your strike rate has to be really good. But on a track like this, you might have to do the job for your team as well. Hold the innings together, and play the sheet anchor’s role. The strike rate will always be good at the end of the innings,” Shastri told Star Sports.

Shastri opined that winning is more important than anything else and this will keep RCB in the hunt for a playoff spot in IPL 2022.

“Getting the runs is important, RCB winning is important. Opening pair getting runs is important, both of them. This looks good. This augurs well for RCB for the tough games coming up, going into the play-offs,” he further said.

“He wants to get the ball into the gaps, then time it and get the runs early on. They both were set but when the spinners came on, it was gripping, it was even more difficult to rotate strike. It was the kind of wickets where you have to go through the period. It was tough when the ball was gripping. he got out at the stage, a beautiful delivery from Moeen Ali, a classical off-spinner’s delivery beating the inside of the bat,” the former India coach gave credit to Ali for dismissing Kohli.

“But 30 is 30, 50 is 50, in two innings it’s 80-plus. And there is a lot of cricket left to be played. So it augurs well,” Shastri further said.

Talking about Kohli getting out after a start, the 59-year-old said, “He would have been disappointed. He got off to a start. He did the hard work. Yes, the ball was turning, he is too good a player to give it away in that fashion. It’s not the first time he’s been out in that fashion to Moeen Ali. That would upset him. The signs are good, he has spent some time in the last game, he has spent some time at the crease the last time in this game. It was not easy when the spinners came on but he will be disappointed.”