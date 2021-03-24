A day after the thumping 66-run win over England in the ODI opener on Tuesday, Ravi Shastri joined Virat Kohli and Co to celebrate over lunch. The entire team was present as everyone looked happy and upbeat. The picture certainly shows the happiness and the unity in the side. In the picture, Pant was sporting a Liverpool jersey.

Shastri took to Twitter and shared the picture of the team over lunch. His caption read: “The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune.”

In the past, Shastri has expressed his concerns over staying in a bubble all the time, but has also admitted that the players have got to know each other better.

Since cricket resumed with the IPL, most of the Indian players have been in a bubble barring a brief period after the Australia tour.

“They have gotten to understand each others’ background, mental state, where they come from, where they are in life, settled, unsettled,” Shastri had said.

India now have a 1-0 lead for the first time in the home series after trailing in the Tests and the T20I series.

Kohli and Co will look to continue the winning momentum into the second ODI where the hosts could make two forced changes. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav could replace Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

The second ODI takes place on Friday in Pune.