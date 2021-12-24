Centurion: Days after Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has finally broken his silence on the matter. Shastri reckons it is not appropriate to make a comment until it is known what exactly happened. He also reckoned Kohli has spoken and now, it is time for Ganguly to do the same.

“I have been part of this system for many years, I was part of this team for the past seven years. With good communication, this can be handled much, much better, instead of it being out in the public domain. Virat has given his side of the story, it needs the president of the board to come and give his side of the story, or give some clarification on whatever has happened. That is all,” Shastri told The Indian Express.

Shastri also said that it is not about who is lying or telling the truth. The ex-India coach reckons it is about knowing what happened and that can only be known to dialogue and communication. “The question is, what is the truth. You want to know the truth and that can only come with dialogue and communication. Nothing else,” he said.