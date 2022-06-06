Ravi Shastri Picks Indian Team For 1st T20I Against South Africa

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri has picked India’s XI for the upcoming first T20I match against South Africa. The first of a five-match T20I series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on June 9. The former Indian head coach chose some young guns in the team while leaving out a few big names.

In-form Dinesh Karthik has not been able to find a place in the team picked by Shastri. Karthik had a good Indian Premier League (IPL) Season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his team reached the playoffs of the tournament. Batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer also failed to make it to India’s XI. Stand-in captain KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings’ opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings, while Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will come on number three and four respectively.

Shastri has included Hardik Pandya in his team for the match. Pandya was wonderful in the recently concluded IPL. He led the Gujarat Titans to a memorable title triumph and showcased his all-round abilities through his bat and the ball. Shastri believes that Gaikwad could open with Rahul, with Ishan Kishan at the No. 3 position. He further slotted Axar Patel in the lower order but didn’t Deepak Hooda as well.

“I think they will go with the guys they will want to see first the Rahuls, the Ruturaj Gaikwads maybe they will open. They will probably give Ishan (Kishan) a break in this game or bat him at three,” Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

He added, “If you bat him (Ishan) at three, then it will be Shreyas (Iyer) at No. 4, (Rishabh) Pant at No. 5, and Hardik (Pandya) at No. 6.”

Shastri picked two spinners for the match in Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. Chahal played a huge role in taking Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022. The leg-spinner took the Purple Cap after getting a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar finds a place in the team as well, while Shastri was spoiled for choices between Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik and completed the list by picking medium-pacer Harshal Patel.

Ravi Shastri’s XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel.