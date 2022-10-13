New Delhi: Former India all-rounder and part of the 1983 Word Cup winning team Roger Binny is all set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President. Binny’s appointment is a mere formality now given that he is the only one who is going to file a nomination for the post. Former India coach and Binny’s former teammate Ravi Shastri is delighted with the development and feels that Binny has all the credentials to take Indian cricket forward.

“I’m delighted, because he was my colleague in the World Cup. There’s continuity there because he was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. So, he moves on to become the president of the BCCI. And I’m extremely happy because he’s a World Cup winner, who’s the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI. His credentials are unquestionable. He’s got all the boxes ticked to take up this post,” Shastri told Ayaz Memon at a ‘Meet-the-media programme’ at the Mumbai Press Club.

Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, scalping over a 100 wickets and scoring close to 1500 runs. He played a significant role in India’s win in the 1983 World Cup after picking 18 wickets. Shastri, who was also part of the World Cup-winning team, said that Binny’s job would be to improve the cricket infrastructure in India and make the sport spectator friendly.

“Binny is a very amiable guy, he has got a mind of his own. He might not be a flippant type, but when he opens his mouth, I’m sure that he will be heard, especially on cricketing matters. One area that he would look into and Indian cricket must look into is the fact that you have to make Indian cricket a spectator-friendly sport, so for me, the most important thing is that the facilities at the ground should be upgraded big time.

It should be insisted upon, with the kind of bucks coming into the sport, the kind of people who come into the ground, they’ve got to get the best facilities. If that happens, the popularity of the sport will soar even further,” Shastri stressed.