Ravi Shastri Recalls India's Iconic 1985 World Championship Triumph Over Pakistan In Final

On this day, 38 years back Team India added another historic feat in their accolades of records by winning the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

The tournament was hosted by Australia and India were the reigning World Champion after defeating West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. However, they were still not seen as favorites in the tournament.

The tournament was hosted by Australia and India were the reigning World Champion after defeating West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. However, they were still not seen as favorites in the tournament.

Tema India went on to prove everyone wrong and not only won the 1985 World Championship of cricket but were also the only undefeated team in the tournament. They defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals. India restricted Pakistan to 176 runs and then chased it with 8 wickets remaining in their hand.

India's then-star allrounder Ravi Shastri was awarded with the player of the tournament along with a brand new Audi 100 for his splendid all-round performance. Shastri along with Srikkanth smashed match-winning half-centuries.

The former India head coach recalled the victory 38 years back stating it was the best era in Indian cricket. He posted about it on his social media and wrote "#TDTY March 10, 1985 at The G - What an era of India Cricket! 1983 World Cup win followed by 1985 World Championship."

Original Little Master Sunil Gavaskar stepped down from his post as the Indian skipper after leading India to one of the most iconic victories.