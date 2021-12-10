<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has admitted that the team selected for the 2019 ODI World Cup has left much to be desired. The decision to appoint three wicket-keepers was beyond logic. Shastri, however, insisted that he never interfered with selection and rejection of any individual player. <p></p> <p></p>India's squad for the 2019 World Cup has caused quite a stir among fans and former cricket players. Ambati Rayudu was not taken into the squad after Virat Kohli openly admitted that he would be the team's no.4 for the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Asked to express his views on the confusing team selection, Shastri agreed that Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer should have been in the team instead of the three wicketkeepers. <p></p> <p></p>"I had no say in that (team selection). But I wasn't okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could've come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh [Karthik] all together?" Shastri told the Times of India in an interview. <p></p> <p></p>However, Shastri insisted that he never interfered with selection process but did gave an honest opinion whenever asked for a feedback. <p></p> <p></p>"But I never interfered with the selectors' work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion." <p></p> <p></p>India had a good run in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England until the team collapsed against New Zealand in the semi-finals in Manchester. With 240 runs to chase in the semis, India lost 4 quick wickets on the score of 24 before Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni put up a partnership. In the end, New Zealand bowled out India for 221.