Ravi Shastri Reserves Big Priase For Sanju Samson's Leadership In IPL 2023, Says Only A Good Captain Can....

New Delhi: The top-placed Gujarat Titans will be the guests of Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming IPL 2023 reverse match. Both the teams will be eager to get back to winning after losing their previous games.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans look front-runners in the playoffs race. It will be the final game before IPL 2023 witnesses the rivalry week.

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri backed Gujarat Titans as the title favourites in IPL 2023 due to the balance this team has and the way it is performing collectively as a unit.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Shastri said, "Looking at the current form and team standings, I believe that Gujarat will win the trophy. There is consistency and flexibility in this team and there are seven-eight players who are performing consistently. The players in this Gujarat side complement each other."

"Sanju Samson has matured as a captain. He uses his spinners very well. Only a good captain can play with three spinners and use them smartly."

Rajasthan, Gujarat clash Rajasthan Royals (RR) is hosting defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 48 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

Commanded by Sanju Samson with five victories in nine games, the RR are in fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points, while Gujarat is in first place with 12 points after six victories in nine games.

The two teams have only played four games together so far, with Rajasthan winning only once while Hardik Pandya and company have triumphed three times. In the forthcoming match, both teams will be aiming to resume their winning ways.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 48, IPL 2023 Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: Friday, May 5, 7:30 PM IST