Ravi Shastri Reveals Why Hardik Pandya Might Never Play Test Cricket Again

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri revealed why the star Indian all-rounder who is assisting Rohit Sharma to lead the side in the West Indies tour cannot play the red-ball format ever.

New Delhi: Two weeks ago, India was defeated by Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London. There were many speculations about the team's playing XI, and captain Rohit Sharma was criticised for his team selection.

Many former cricketers and experts, including Saurav Ganguly, expressed their wish to see India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya back in the Test team in the near future.

Gujarat Titan's skipper, who is also assisting Rohit to lead the side in the ODI format of the West Indies tour, is the next in line to captain the Indian team. Hardik has not made a Test appearance since his last in 2018, and even after a lot of talk about his return to the red ball format, he has not spoken a word yet.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri finally revealed the reason why Hardik can never return to the Test format. He explained that Hardik's body cannot allow the longer format.

"His body cannot cope with Test cricket. Let's be very clear about that. After the World Cup, if his body is fit enough, he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket," he said.

Shastri Urges To Bring Young Talent Shatri also advises that the young players should be given a chance in white-ball cricket.

"There are seniors ready to be phased out and there are youngsters ready. No question about it when it comes to T20 cricket. Lesser in 50-over cricket and even fewer in Tests," he said.