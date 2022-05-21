Mumbai: With Gujarat, Rajasthan and Lucknow already through to the playoffs, there is one spot up for grabs and for that Delhi and Bangalore are in contention. That makes the game between Mumbai and Delhi on Saturday extremely crucial for Bangalore. Mumbai have to win big if Bangalore have to go through.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the big match. Admitting that he is optimistic about Mumbai’s chances, Shastri reckons that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and RCB fans would be rooting for an MI win.

Shastri on ESPNCricinfo said: “What more do Mumbai Indians need for Rohit Sharma? Rohit Sharma fans, Virat Kohli fans, RCB fans are all with him. Virat Kohli scored 50 in the last game, if Rohit scores 50-60 then at least, [it will help them end the season nicely]. Mumbai Indians are not habitual of finishing last. They have lost 10 matches. If they lose tomorrow, it will make it 11 losses from 14 games which they don’t want so they’ll try to win. If Rohit gets going we all know what he can do as an opener in white-ball cricket.”