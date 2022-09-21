Mohali: Poor bowling and fielding were on display against Australia as India lost the first game of the three-match T20I series by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. Apart from expensive bowling performances, Indian fielders dropped three big catches as well and India’s former head coach Ravi Shastri didn’t take it well. He slammed Indian fielders for sloppy performance on the field.

The fifties from Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul and a vital knock by Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 208/6 in 20 overs. However, a terrible bowling performance ensured that Australia chased the target easily in the 20th.

“If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and hence the fielding. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments,” said Ravi Shastri on air during the first match.

He added, “It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is that X-factor?” Shastri said on air during the 1st T20I.”

“What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions,” concluded Ravi Shastri.

India will play the second match of the series in Nagpur on Friday.