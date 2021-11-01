Dubai: Following India’s dismal show in the first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup, coach Ravi Shastri is unnecessarily being trolled on social space on Monday. The backlash started just after India could not get a big total against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Shastri, whose contract ends after the tournament, would be hoping the team bounces back into contention.

While some fans used hilarious memes to poke fun at the India coach, others were brutal and ruthless in criticising Shastri.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ravi Shastri to ICC after the first two matches #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XMFo9GmNWO Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri’s face, it’s like he already knows that he is out of the competition 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QxG3FVFUQw Manjenjenje (@LilMel5) October 31, 2021

Ravi shastri- ye IPL and world Cup 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/P41e2DyeYC ™ (@Policewalaaa) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri somewhere in Stadium right now #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/lVTSHnlnnR J110 (@jawismm) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri knows something we don’t.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WW3b1PlYlE Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) October 31, 2021

Shastri has been part of the Indian team as a coach since 2017. During his tenure, India beat Australia in Australia twice and also reached the inaugural World Test Championship. Unfortunately, if India fails to clinch the ongoing tournament, Shastri would have to leave without an ICC trophy in his CV.

India takes on Afghanistan in their next match and that would be a crucial match as Kohli and Co have to win by a big margin to keep an outside chance of making the semis.