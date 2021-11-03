Abu Dhabi: Ahead of India’s must-win game against Afghanistan on Wednesday, ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar believes the Virat Kohli-led side can still sneak into the semis. Panesar reckons India can turn things around only if coach Ravi Shastri, captain Kohli, and mentor MS Dhoni are on the same page.

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Panesar said: “India can still qualify. They can still turn it around. But it needs a lot of things and all will depend on Virat, Ravi, and Dhoni. Virat, Ravi, and Dhoni need to be on the same page. I believe they are not.”

Title favourites India got their campaign off to the worst possible start as they were humiliated by Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side annihilated India by 10 wickets in their tournament opener in Dubai. A week later, Kohli and Co lost by eight wickets to New Zealand.

Panesar said that Kohli, who is leading the side in the T20s for the last time, would be remembered as a great batter. He also admitted that had India won the toss in the two games, things could have been different. Panesar said: “Toss played a crucial role in the tournament. In UAE, the team that wins the toss first, they have an upper hand. If India had won the toss, things would have been different.”

Afghanistan is coming into the match against India on the back of two big wins against Scotland and Namibia. They also gave Pakistan a scare. It is clear they would be no pushovers.