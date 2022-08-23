New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to commence on August 27 with a game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The tournament opener will be followed by a massive game between India and Pakistan. Ahead of the tournament, Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram held a joint press conference where they spoke about the Asia Cup 2022. Here are the key points from the Waz and Shaz press conference.

1- Pakistan is a young side, the only weakness is the middle-order. Babar Azam, Md. Rizwan are the key. Wasim Akram

2 – Break may help Virat Kohli come back and do wonders. One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. Ravi Shastri

3 – With no Shaheen, Pakistan lacks variation in the bowling department – Ravi Shastri

4 – Surya has been a sensation, Arshdeep too has done well, these are players who are IPL products – Ravi Shastri

5 – This will be the strongest Asia Cup. The difference between the sides has closed and that would make it interesting. Good start would be important Ravi Shastri

6 – The pressure of the game would be huge. I am looking forward to meeting you people. The cricket would be fascinating Wasim Akram

7 – India and Pakistan would be obvious favourites Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri

India and Pakistan are likely to clash three times in the Asia Cup 2022. After their match on August 28, the teams in all probabilities will face off on September 4, which will see top two teams from Group A clash. The two teams are the top contenders to reach the final as well.