Mumbai: Umran Malik has been the talk of the town after his heroics in the ongoing IPL. While many plaudits have already suggested that Malik is drafted into the national side soon, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri is the latest to recommend the SRH pacer. After the game between Hyderabad and Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, Shastri urged the BCCI to give Malik a central contract straightaway before he goes astray.

“Central contract straightaway for him (Umran Malik). Don’t let him float around, keep him in the mix with the main players and let him learn by being around the Shamis and bumrahs and see the way they train, the way they manage their workload but don’t let him go astray,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.