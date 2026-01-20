Ashwin calls for BOLD changes in Jadeja’s game after India’s ODI series loss vs NZ, says, ‘He…’

Ravindra Jadeja came under heavy criticism after India’s 2-1 ODI series defeat to New Zealand. Going wicketless and scoring just 4, 27, and 12, the veteran all-rounder faces tough questions about his future. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged Jadeja to experiment with his bowling and adapt under pressure, calling it a challenging time for the seasoned campaigner.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

India ODI all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has come under severe scrutiny for his below-par performance during India’s 2-1 ODI series defeat to New Zealand at home.

The veteran all-rounder went wicketless throughout the series and scored only 4, 27, and 12 with the bat. Even in the series-deciding match in Indore, Jadeja gave away his wicket at a crucial moment when Virat Kohli was trying to steer India past the winning line.

The 37-year-old’s struggles follow a similar trend in the previous three-match ODI series against South Africa at home, where he managed to take only one wicket and contributed little with the bat. This has led to calls from fans and analysts for the selectors to consider dropping Jadeja and giving Axar Patel a chance.

Ashwin Weighs in on Jadeja’s Struggles

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also shared his views on Jadeja’s tough phase, noting that the road ahead will be challenging, especially with Axar waiting for an opportunity.

“See, it is a very challenging time for Jadeja. We all know that Axar Patel is right back on his heels. The fact is that Jadeja has done well in ODIs; he is also playing the Test format. But it isn’t easy for Jadeja because it is more about his batting. There are talks emerging about his low strike rate against spinners. This is way too early on anybody’s cricket or future,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“We have the T20 World Cup and the IPL after this. Remember that Jadeja will play the IPL. The performances there will lead to a decision. It is too early to make a decision on anybody,” he added.

Ashwin urges Jadeja to experiment more

Ashwin highlighted that while he admires Jadeja’s all-round abilities, he finds it puzzling that the all-rounder doesn’t try new variations with his bowling.

“Jadeja’s strength sometimes turns into his weakness. I sometimes get jealous. The kind of ability he has skills in batting, bowling and fielding. But he doesn’t do one thing? He never goes out of his strengths. He has never really flirted with new things,” Ashwin stated.

“He is a bona fide legend. He has nothing to lose, so I would like to see him experiment. I have seen him bowling carrom ball in the net practice, but he has never done so in a match. Would love to see him get a bit funky,” he further remarked.

Ashwin on India’s soft performance against New Zealand

Ashwin also criticized the Indian side’s overall performance in the series, describing the team as “soft” and unprepared under pressure.

TRENDING NOW

“It was a tough series; India were soft. Very surprising. India shouldn’t have lost this series, but they have because I think we were a bit soft. At this point in time, this team is not able to respond. The teams are coming in better prepared to face this Indian team. They are bowling better spin and playing spin better,” Ashwin said.