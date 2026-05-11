Ashwin explains why Bhuvneshwar still deserves a place in India’s T20I team

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done enough in IPL 2026 to earn another chance in India’s T20I side after the veteran pacer delivered a match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians.

Bhuvneshwar starred in RCB’s dramatic two-wicket victory in Raipur on Sunday, first picking up four crucial wickets and later smashing a vital six in the final over to help Bengaluru seal the chase on the last ball.

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Ashwin calls for Bhuvneshwar’s return to India T20I squad

Impressed with the veteran seamer’s impact with both bat and ball, Ashwin said Bhuvneshwar still has plenty to offer at the international level.

“Hashtag ‘BringBackBhuvi’, I’d love to see him being considered for the T20I side. Tick with the new ball, able to complete the death overs nicely, and if you need a six under pressure, he’s hammering that as well in the toughest part of the ground,” Ashwin told JioStar.

Bhuvneshwar had earlier dismantled Mumbai’s top order by dismissing Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with an outstanding opening spell.

‘Proper Test-match bowling’: Ashwin praises Bhuvneshwar’s skill

Ashwin was especially impressed with the way Bhuvneshwar adapted quickly to the conditions and used the surface to trouble Mumbai’s batters.

“That was proper Test-match bowling after he realised there was something in the surface. He keeps testing you as an opening batter. To dismiss Rohit Sharma with that peach, a slower ball that just swung, was quite incredible,” Ashwin observed.

The former India spinner also appreciated Bhuvneshwar’s execution in the death overs and said the pacer prioritised the team over personal milestones.

“And later on, he was selfless enough to execute the yorker when he could have gone for a fourth wicket. Extremely happy for him,” he added.

Ashwin heaps praise on Krunal Pandya’s pressure handling

Ashwin also lauded Krunal Pandya for anchoring RCB’s difficult chase with a crucial 73 despite battling cramps late in the innings.

RCB were under pressure after slipping to 47/3 in the powerplay, but Krunal kept the chase alive with a calm and controlled knock before Bhuvneshwar’s late cameo finished the job.

“With Krunal Pandya we know HR managers and project managers, but that was proper ‘pressure management’. If you need one, please dial K for Krunal Pandya,” Ashwin remarked.

Ashwin urges patience with Romario Shepherd

While RCB eventually won the match, Ashwin admitted Romario Shepherd is still searching for rhythm with the bat. However, he felt Bengaluru should continue backing the all-rounder because of the impact he can produce on big occasions.

“I think it’s very easy to look at Romario Shepherd and wonder whether you potentially replace him with somebody else and explore other options. But when you know what Romario Shepherd is capable of, and when you have the luxury of defending a title while sitting pretty at the top of the table as the coaching staff, I would be thinking, ‘If Romario Shepherd comes off, and if he turns it on a big day, I would have invested correctly in backing him.’ So, they’ve got that luxury, and I think they can afford to stay a bit more patient with him,” Ashwin mentioned.

Ashwin says RCB can now build strong momentum

Ashwin added that the win could become a turning point for RCB as they look to strengthen their position in the playoff race.

“If you look at the tournament and how it’s placed, RCB have lost only two games on the bounce. They’re not that deep in trouble. But they were desperate to win this game. A win in this game means RCB are on a roll yet again. They can really start putting the foot to the accelerator now and move ahead strongly in the tournament,” he said.

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