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Ravichandran Ashwin HIGHLIGHTS some big mistakes by CSK in IPL 2026, says…

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravichandran Ashwin points out CSK's biggest mistake in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 03, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

Published On Jun 03, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 03, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

R. Ashwin reveals CSK biggest mistakes in IPL 2026, says...

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals CSK biggest mistakes in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been completed. This season was filled full of chaos and unexpected moments. Like other seasons, this season also gave us some potential players who pushed their limits and showcased a brilliant performance for their teams.

Chennai Super Kings’ poor performance in IPL 2026

Each side tried their best to register their name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Meanwhile, the destiny had some other plans and as Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second consecutive title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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There was one more side, who lost some matches at the beginning of the tournament. Later, they showcased an impressive performance, by winning some matches. But, they couldn’t qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Yes, you guessed it right, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s biggest impact in IPL 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on CSK’s weaknesses throughout the season

Chennai Super Kings have played 14 matches in the tournament, where they managed to win only 6 games and ended up at 12 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. Reflecting on their former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on their mistakes and weaknesses in the tournament.

Auction strategies need to be reworked. Two teams picked Venkatesh Iyer and Jason Holder for 7 crores and made the final. Instead of picking two for 14 crores each, they should have gone for these two to achieve a combination of youth and experience. They didn’t gel as a team and had role clarity issues.

Other teams suffered injuries before the season itself. But for CSK, injuries aren’t new, and their players got injured after the season started. Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t overcome the injuries, which continue to be a problem for them. They gave the wrong insertion points for many players. Using Brevis and Dube as finishers means the decision-making was also lopsided,” he added.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar calls for major powerplay change in T20 Cricket

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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