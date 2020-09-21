Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted on his shoulder injury that he picked up during the Delhi Capitals IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at Dubai. Ashwin – who picked up the injury while trying to stop the ball and allowing the opponent to take a run – said that the recovery has been good and he hopes he could be ready in the nick of time.

Ashwin admitted that he felt the pain as he had to leave the ground, but revealed that the scans have come out and it looks encouraging. He also confirmed that the pain is gone while thanking his fans for their best wishes.

He tweeted: “I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support.”

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Ashwin – who bowled a single over against KXIP – picked up two wickets and looked in top form. The incident transpired off the last delivery of the over to Glenn Maxwell, Ashwin dived to his right to stop the ball that was traveling towards the long-on. While diving, the off-spinners’ right shoulder hit the ground and ended up hurting it. He seemed to be in tremendous pain while he was being walked out of the field.

The game went into the last over and there was a tie, which forced a Super Over. Eventually, the Capitals won the match as Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant knock went in vain.