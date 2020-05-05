Hailing India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the world, cricketer Harbhajan Singh also rated Australian spinner highly. Harbhajan also rubbished all claims that there is jealousy with Ashwin during a recent Instagram Live chat, where the two Indian spinners caught up during the coronavirus lockdown.

“A lot of people would say that there is a lot of jealousy between us. But I would want to call out to those detractors and say there is nothing like that. Ashwin is the best offie in the world right now. I also rate Nathan Lyon highly”, Harbhajan said.

Urging 33-year-old Ashwin to remain fit, Harbhajan also said that considering Lyon plays a majority of his cricket in seamer-friendly conditions, it is commendable that he still manages to pick so many wickets.

“The Aussie (offie) is also up there because he has done extremely well for himself given the fact that he comes from Australia where the pitches hardly aid spinners. But Ashwin is a legend in the making. Going forward, I only want him to stay fit because he is capable of taking a lot more wickets and could finish among the highest wicket-takers in the world,” he added.

Harbhajan and Ashwin, who have in excess of 700 wickets between them, have been the best off-spinners for India. While Ashwin has picked 365 wickets in 71 Test matches, Harbhajan, who played his last Test in 2015, has picked 417 wickets in 103 Tests.