END Of Road For Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI Official Gives Big Update On Team India’s T20 WC Plans

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most senior players in the Indian cricket team right now and has been trying to get a regular place in the limited-overs format. However, his aspirations suffered a major blow recently when a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that he is not in plans for the T20 World Cup.

The Indian spinner did not find a place in India’s T20 and ODI squad for England series. He didn’t play in the T20I series against South Africa and Ireland as well.

“There is a lot of competition for the 2nd spinner role. And we are looking at all-rounders for that particular role. There are Jadeja, Hooda and other wrist spinners who have done better than Ashwin in white-ball. So, for now, he is not in plans for white-ball formats,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

This statement will come as a major blow for Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been trying hard to get into the Indian team again on a regular basis. He had a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 where he impressed with both bat and ball. Apart form getting regular wickets, he also scored a half-century in the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin is especially not the first choice of BCCI for the matches in England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. He is not playing regularly in the Test matches as well.

The spinner was included in the Indian cricket team for the rescheduled fifth Test match against England but captain Jasprit Bumrah picked Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him. It proved to be a good decision but the Indian captain as Jadeja scored a remarkable century to get India out of trouble in the first innings of the match.

He built a top partnership with Rishabh Pant to dig India out of the hole in the match.