Mohali: Not only will it be a special moment for Virat Kohli when India takes on Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Mohali on Friday, but it could be equally important for senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran spinner who has played 84 Tests and picked up 430 wickets needs four more scalps to go past legendary Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets.

Ashwin would become India’s second-highest wicket-taker if he picks up more than four wickets at Mohali. Ex-India captain Anil Kumble with 619 Test wickets is leading the charts.

Given Ashwin’s authority in Indian conditions, it would be strange if he cannot get more than four wickets. Ashwin can also edge the likes of Sir Richard Hadlee (431), Rangana Herath (433), Dale Steyn (439) besides Kapil Dev.