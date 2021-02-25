India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added another glorious chapter to his glittering resume as he became the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 400 Test wickets. Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to enter the exclusive 400-wickets club. He achieved the magnificent feat during the second session on day two of the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Ashwin caught England’s Jofra Archer plumb in the front of the wicket to complete the landmark.

Overall, the 34-year-old Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to pick up 400 wickets. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan is the fastest to reach the landmark. Playing his 77th Test for India, Ashwin pipped the likes of Sir Richard Hadlee of New Zealand and Dale Steyn of South Africa, who were tied at the second position. Both Steyn and Hadlee had taken 80 Tests to touch the 400-mark.

Ashwin already holds the record of being the fastest to 300 Test wickets. He is the third-fastest overall to 100 and 200 wickets in the longer format.

Earlier, Joe Root’s magical spell of off-breaks triggered a sudden collapse as India were caught in their own web of spin to be shot out for a meagre 145 during an exciting second afternoon of the day-night third Test against England.

The England skipper produced his career-best figures of 6.2-3-8-5, engineering a remarkable turnaround assisted by left-arm orthodox Jack Leach (4/54 in 20 overs). India lost as many as seven wickets for only 31 runs after looking solid at 114 for 3 at one stage in the game.

India would be happy despite a small 33-run lead, factoring in the ever-deteriorating pitch conditions as the match in all likelihood would end on Friday.

It would now be a game of one innings on a batsman’s graveyard with off-break bowlers getting turn and bounce from the rough and left-arm orthodox firing deliveries with the angle.