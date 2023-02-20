India's star spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has been wreaking havoc upon the Australian Team since the beginning of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is leading the series 2-0.

Together, they took 31 wickets in the first two tests and their performances with both bat and ball have been the biggest key behind India's dominance in the clash against the Aussies. They are now edging close to another enormous milestone and surpassing the legendary spin duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

During the late 90s and early 2000s, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh grabbed 501 test wickets while bowling together. Kumble grabbed 281 wickets and 220 wickets. Ashwin and Jadeja currently got 462 wickets and they need 39 more wickets.

The duo would try to reach this milestone in the remaining two tests but it would be hard as they can only get 40 scalps in the remaining two matches and getting 39 out of them would be a tricky task.

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat