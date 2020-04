Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After Wasim Jaffer Does Not Include Himself in His All-Time Mumbai XI CC Team

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday was baffled after former India opener Wasim Jaffer did not include himself in his all-time Mumbai XI. He named former India opener Sunil Gavaskar as the captain of his side which included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma.

He also picked Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan in his coveted all-time XI.

Jaffer, who has represented Mumbai in domestic cricket for over 25 years did not include himself despite having had a brilliant career. In 260 first-class games, he amassed 19,410 runs at a staggering average of 50.67. He has slammed 57 centuries and 91 fifties with 314 being his highest score.

“Are you serious?? Where is your name Wasim bhai??”, read Ashwin’s response.

Some others also agreed with Ashwin that Jaffer was being modest not to have picked himself and Amol Mazumdar among others.

