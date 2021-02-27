Following the win at Motera, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had taken to Twitter and slammed the pitch curators for preparing a spinner's paradise at Ahmedabad. The game did not even last the entire two days as England lost the match by 10 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>India spinner had posted a cryptic tweet that speaks of "outbound marketing" and "ideas being sold to us". Fans felt this was directed towards Yuvraj - who said that Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble on such pitches would have got 800-1000 wickets while lauding Ashwin for reaching 400 Test-wicket-milestone. <p></p> <p></p>Now, Ashwin has cleared the air on the rumour. Rubbishing it as false, Ashwin said his tweets were not directed towards anyone. <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to reporters ahead of the 4th Test, he said: "The reason behind my tweets was not regarding anyone in particular. When I read Yuvi paa's tweet, I did not get affected, I did not find that tweet trying to tell us something. It just felt like a plain tweet. For me, the state of mind I am in right now, I did not find it wrong. <p></p> <p></p>"I know Yuvi paa for a long time, I have the utmost respect for him. Some people amongst us tend to buy what people sell, I do not know the reason why certain people try to sell certain things, but it is clear it's just a perception of what happens," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin with seven wickets in the match also became the fastest Indian to pick 400 Test wickets. He was the second-fastest on the all-time list. <p></p> <p></p>The fourth and final Test starts on March 4 and India will start overwhelming favourites at Motera after consecutive wins. Ashwin would again play a key role on the Motera strip.