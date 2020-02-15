India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled a bizarre incident when he was abducted by the opposition and was threatened to cut his fingers. On a Cricbuzz show, Ashwin said that he was 14 when this happened at a time when he used to play tennis-ball cricket.

During the interview, Ashwin revealed it happened when he was about to leave for a final in Chennai. “We were supposed to play a final As I was about to leave, there were four or five guys who came in Royal Enfields properly muscular and big.

The 33-year-old revealed that initially he was thrilled at the prospect of being taken to the ground on a Royal Enfield but soon realised he was in trouble.

“They picked me up and said come we’ve got to go. I asked ‘who?’ and they said ‘you’re playing the match here, right? We’ve come to pick you up. I was like wow they’ve arranged for a pick-up, and it feels great. I mean Royal Enfield what happened is I sat behind one person and another person sat right behind me as if I was going to get off and go. I was properly sandwiched between both of them.

The World Cup winner also revealed that the abductors gave him bhajjis and vadas to eat. He also revealed that they threatened to cut his fingers.

“I must’ve been about 14 or 15. They took me to a posh tea stall. A tea shop is a big culture thing in Chennai. Next to all the grounds, there is a tea shop which has got those benches and all that. They made me sit there, ordered bajjis and vadas and all that, and said ‘have, have, don’t be afraid, we’re here to help you out’. It was around 3:30-4:00 PM and I said the match is going to start, let’s go. So they said, ‘no, no, we’re actually from the opposition, we wanted to stop you from playing. If you go and play we’ll make sure your fingers are not there,” Ashwin added.