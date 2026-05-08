Ravichandran Ashwin reveals untold story behind first Chennai Super Kings contract, says ‘I thought…’

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he almost gave up hope of joining Chennai Super Kings after the franchise picked Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan during the early years of the IPL.

The former India off-spinner shared the story of how a strong performance in local cricket and support from late coach VB Chandrasekhar eventually helped him earn a contract with CSK.

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Ashwin began his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings and went on to become one of the most successful spinners in the tournament’s history. Ahead of IPL 2026, the veteran spinner announced his retirement after returning to CSK in the 2025 auction.

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Ashwin recalls nervous wait during CSK selection

Speaking on JioStar, Ashwin said he believed his chances of joining CSK were over once the franchise signed Muttiah Muralitharan.

“I’ve always wanted to stay grateful. People come into your life, lay a stepping stone for you, and then move on and for me, that person was VB Chandrasekhar. He’s no longer with us, a life gone too soon. In Chennai’s league cricket, I was playing for Chemplast against MRF at Pachaiyappa’s ground when T20 was new and people felt spinners had no role, especially the finger spinners,” Ashwin said.

“During the auction, CSK had already picked Muttiah Muralitharan, and I thought my chances were gone. Then came the final of that same tournament at Chepauk, it was Chemplast vs India Cements, who owned CSK. I took six wickets. Kasi Viswanathan and Kris Srikkanth were there, and after I got Player of the Match, Srikkanth said ‘What, CSK didn’t pick you? Hey Kasi, take him, you should pick good players.'”

VB Chandrasekhar played key role in Ashwin’s journey

Ashwin emotionally remembered the late VB Chandrasekhar and credited him for backing him during the early phase of his career.

“The next day, I got a call from VB Chandrasekhar. He told me, ‘I’ve been watching you for five years. In T20, I’m not sure about a finger spinner’s role, but you’ll learn a lot. Learn as much as you can-you can go far, your attitude is good’ and gave me the contract,” he recalled.

Ashwin wanted to finish IPL career at Chepauk

The former India spinner also admitted that he had hoped to end his IPL journey at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where many of his biggest cricket memories were created.

“When I got the chance to play for CSK again, the first thought was that I could finish where I started. My intention was to play for 2-3 years. It didn’t happen, that’s a different story. I won’t go there now. But where it started, it finished there. And I had another small dream to finish at Chepauk. I couldn’t do that.”

“My last IPL game was in Delhi. But if I had played at Chepauk, it would have been even better. Because my last ODI game was at Chepauk. There are many memories on that ground, it’s very close to my heart.”

Ashwin leaves behind legendary IPL career

Ashwin finished his IPL career as one of the league’s most successful bowlers. The off-spinner picked up 187 wickets in 221 matches and represented multiple franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Punjab Kings.

Apart from his bowling success, Ashwin also contributed valuable runs lower down the order and remained one of the smartest cricketing minds in the IPL over the years.

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