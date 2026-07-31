Ravichandran Ashwin shares his India squad view, makes bold calls ahead of major ICC tournament

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his opinion on the players he believes should be part of India’s squad for next year’s major ICC tournament. While the BCCI selectors and team management continue preparing their list of probable players, Ashwin has already revealed his choices. He divided players into three groups, those who should definitely make the squad, those who could still be selected, and those who may miss out. His list has surprised many cricket fans because several popular names were left out, while a few experienced players received his backing.

Pant, Abhishek and Vaibhav miss out

One of the biggest talking points from Ashwin’s list is the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. He also did not include young stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma among his confirmed picks. These players have impressed in different formats and have built strong fan followings, making Ashwin’s decision unexpected. His selections suggest that he values current form experience, and suitability for specific conditions over reputation alone. The former spinner believes the final squad should be picked based on what the team needs rather than only on star power.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets a surprise backing

Ashwin’s biggest surprise selection is fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Although Bhuvneshwar has not been a regular in India’s limited-overs setup in recent years, Ashwin believes the experienced pacer still has plenty to offer. Bhuvneshwar has played 13 international matches in South Africa and taken 19 wickets at an average of 35.26. His best bowling figures there are 5/24. In One-Day Internationals played in South Africa, he has picked up two wickets in eight matches. Despite those numbers Ashwin feels his ability to swing the ball and bowl accurately could make him a valuable option.

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IPL form strengthens his case

Bhuvneshwar’s recent performances in the Indian Premier League have strengthened his chances. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru the veteran pacer enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.89 and maintained an economy rate of 7.95. His ability to bowl yorkers and generate swing even on high-scoring pitches impressed many experts. Ashwin believes that this excellent form cannot be ignored while selecting India’s squad for a major tournament.

Jadeja, Shami and Jaiswal remain uncertain

Ashwin also believes that some experienced players still fall into the “maybe” category. According to him, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami either make the final squad or miss out depending on future performances and team requirements. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar’s overall international record remains impressive with 294 wickets in 229 matches across formats. In ODIs alone, he has taken 141 wickets in 121 matches, with a best of 5/42 and an economy rate of 5.08. As the selectors continue evaluating players, Ashwin bold choices have added another interesting debate ahead of India’s squad announcement.

Ashwin’s 13-man squad

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.