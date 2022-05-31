Ahmedabad: Looks like Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin have got over the mankading episode that stirred a massive controversy a few seasons back. In 2022, the two were part of the Rajasthan Royals unit and they were instrumental in helping the side make it to the final. Unfortunately, Rajasthan could not get over the line and win the title as Gujarat Titans outplayed them in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Despite the loss, players seemed to be in a good headspace as a long tournament had ended. In the latest clip uploaded by Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle, Ashwin is signing Buttler’s jersey which already has many signatures. While signing Ashwin asked Buttler: “Wow, so many.” The right-handed batter responded by thanking the Indian cricketer.