Ravichandran Ashwin To Nathan Lyon: Top 5 Leading Wicket Takers In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India will host Australia in a four-match Test series at home. The first match of the red-ball assignment will start on February 9 in Nagpur. Before the start of the first Test, here's a look at the top five leading wicket-takers in India-Australia Test matches till date:

Legendary Indian spinner and former Test skipper Anil Kumble holds the record for taking the most number of wickets in India-Australia Test series. The former spinner, who is India's leading wicket-taker in Test matches (619), played 20 Test matches against Australia during his playing career and picked up a total of 111 wickets. Kumble, who later coached India as well, played his last Test against the Baggy Greens during the 2008 09 Test series at his favourite venue in Delhi.

Kumble's longtime bowling partner Harbhajan Singh is at No. 2 in the list of leading wicket-takers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The turbanator played 18 red-ball matches and picked up a total of 95 wickets. His iconic performance in the 2001 Kolkata Test, which India won under dramatic circumstances, is still fresh in fans' memories.

Lyon is the only Australian bowler among the top five wicket-takers list. He has played in 22 Tests against India and has accounted for the dismissal of 94 Indian batters. In the upcoming four-match series, where spin is expected to dominate once again, Lyon's performance will be key to Australia's success.

India's second leading wicket taker in Test matches, R Ashwin will again be big threat to the Kangaroos. He has an excellent track record against the Aussies, and he would be eager to add many more wickets to his tally in the upcoming four matches. In the 18 matches he has played so far, Ashwin has picked up 89 wickets.

The world's No. 1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his comeback to international cricket after a gap of more than five months in the upcoming series. In 2017, when the Aussies last travelled to India for a red-ball assignment, Jadeja finished as the leading wicket-taker. In the 12 matches he has played against Australia to date, Jadeja has picked up 63 wickets.