Following his heroics against England in the recently-concluded four-match Test series, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was voted as the ICC Player of the Month. He picked up 32 wickets in the series and was the fifth-highest run-getter as well. He also hit a century in the series.

Former West Indian legend Ian Bishop – who is part of the ICC Voting Academy hailed Ashwin for his consistent ability to pick wickets and his century that helped India claw back in the match.

“Ashwin’s consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition,” former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy, said about the Indian spinner.