Ravindra Jadeja Brings Lot of Depth in Batting: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav claims that Ravindra Jadeja’s abilities to perform with both bat and ball has put some added pressure on him and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep, who has been in and out of the team in the past couple of years, lost his permanent spot in the playing XI after the 2019 World Cup. The team management has prefered the combination of Jadeja and Chahal more, over him in recent times.

After Chahal’s comments on Jadeja’s importance in the team’s balance, Kuldeep said that the southpaw brings a lot of depth in the batting.

“Yes, it depends on what the team wants. Team combination matters a lot and I personally feel Jadeja brings a lot of depth in the batting. He scores both with bat and ball. So, it is always tough to choose between him and us,” Kuldeep told Crictracker.

The leggie also talked about the tough phase he is going through and said that the last two years were difficult for him but he knows sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well for the betterment of the team.

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come,” Kuldeep said.

However, despite lack of chances, Kuldeep hails the team management and claims everyone has been very supportive in these times for him including Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

“Team management has been very supportive in these times. The best thing is that they always tell me about things happening in the team or what they want right now. Virat and Ravi Bhai also keep talking to me regularly and tell me the things needed in the match. Bharat Arun has also been supportive alongside management,” he said.