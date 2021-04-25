Ravindra Jadeja nearly won the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. In the past two seasons, he has proved to be an asset for the national side and CSK, but all that has not helped him get an A+ BCCI contract. Not only did it surprise former English captain Michael Vaughan, but fans from across the world were disappointed following this move by India’s apex cricketing body.

On Sunday, during Chennai’s much-awaited face-off against Virat Kohli-led Bangalore, Jadeja once again proved why he is hailed as one of the best all-rounders in the world. He not only came good with the bat, smashing 62* off 28 balls to help CSK post 191 for four in their stipulated 20 overs. Not just that, he also chipped in with the ball picking two massive wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. To add to that, Jadeja also affected a run-out to send Dan Christian packing.

Now, fans once again have raised the question with BCCI to rethink the contract and give Jadeja a raise.

So first things first, Pehle toh Jadeja ko A+ contract dedo Petition needs to be filed to the BCCI to replace the word “all-rounder” with Ravindra Jadeja Welcome back RCB Get well soon Harshal Patel from Jaddu-37 Dear Sanjay Manjrekar, chup bilkul chup! #Jaddu Bhavya Shukla (@bhavya_s9) April 25, 2021

Jadeja’s performances since he was left out of the A+ contract list: 16/04 vs PBKS: 0/19 + 1 run out + 2 catches 19/04 vs RR: 2/28 + 4 catches 21/04 vs KKR: 6* (1) + 0/33 + 1 catch 25/04 vs RCB: 62* (28) + 3/13 + 1 run out#CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #IPL2021 #RavindraJadeja Shiva (@shivadfilms) April 25, 2021