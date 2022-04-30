<strong>Mumbai:</strong> In a surprising turn of events, newly appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish his captaincy with immediate effect. Former CSK captain MS Dhoni have been handed over the captaincy back. An official announcement on official CSK twitter handle was made on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Read more: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f4e2; Official announcement!</p> <p></p>Read More: &#x1f447;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imjadeja</a> <p></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1520397920419295232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>