New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made his comeback in the IPL 2023 after a knee injury. In total, Jadeja has played 15 matches this season and smashed 175 runs. Along with his bat, Jadeja showcased some excellent skills with the ball as well and picked up 19 wickets.

During the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans Jadeja picked up two wickets while giving away just 18 runs in his four over spell.

Not just with he was excellent with the ball but he also scored 22 runs off 16 deliveries on a tricky pitch. He was rewarded with the Most Valuable Player of the Match award.

Irrespective of his brilliant performance, fans are disappointed to see him bat ahead of Dhoni. He said that Dhoni fans would just wait for him to get out if he batted higher in the batting order. Since then, there has been speculation that the two senior players have a rift between them.

Infact skipper MS Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a day after that, Jadeja posted a cryptic post on Twitter about Karma.