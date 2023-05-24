Ravindra Jadeja Invited To Play For RCB Amidst Rumours Of Rift With MS Dhoni And CSK
With win over GT, CSK will now play finals of IPL 2023.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made his comeback in the IPL 2023 after a knee injury. In total, Jadeja has played 15 matches this season and smashed 175 runs. Along with his bat, Jadeja showcased some excellent skills with the ball as well and picked up 19 wickets.
During the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans Jadeja picked up two wickets while giving away just 18 runs in his four over spell.
Not just with he was excellent with the ball but he also scored 22 runs off 16 deliveries on a tricky pitch. He was rewarded with the Most Valuable Player of the Match award.
Irrespective of his brilliant performance, fans are disappointed to see him bat ahead of Dhoni. He said that Dhoni fans would just wait for him to get out if he batted higher in the batting order. Since then, there has been speculation that the two senior players have a rift between them.
Infact skipper MS Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a day after that, Jadeja posted a cryptic post on Twitter about Karma.
Definitely ? pic.twitter.com/JXZNrMjVvC
Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 21, 2023
In addition to that Jadeja liked a controversial tweet indicating that the all-rounder is not getting the respect he deserves from the CSK fans after doing so much for the team.
Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches !@imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL ? pic.twitter.com/QrSG8sRcV5
Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) May 10, 2023
After all the speculations and rumours, Faf du plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are trending on internet requesting Jadeja to be a part of the franchise. While some fans are pitching him to join the team while others are urging him to replace Faf and take captaincy role.
A fan wrote," RCB crowd will cheer for you , they won't disrespect you like ungrateful csk crowd. It's time to join your bestie Kohli's team. Come to RCB."
RCB crowd will cheer for you , they won't disrespect you like ungrateful csk crowd. It's time to join your bestie Kohli's team. Come to RCB @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/7Wt1Jjk4lS
` (@RiseofVirat) May 24, 2023
So next year jaddu come to Rcb take Captaincy.. @imjadeja#RCBvsGT #RCB #jadeja #ViratKohli? #Virat #Shubhamgill pic.twitter.com/EkMyKaAfoJ
Salauddin kps (@KpsSalauddin) May 24, 2023
Once again CSK vs Ravindra Jadeja
Come to RCB Jaddu Bhai ?
We all love you ? pic.twitter.com/cpmgpiTAUy
Lokesh Saini ? (@LokeshViraat18K) May 21, 2023
Beautiful video when Ravindra Jadeja was trying to act like Virat Kohli in a fun game with Rohit Sharma.
come to rcb jaddu.. we'll cheer for you ??pic.twitter.com/rsRLN4ZzdI
KT (@IconicRcb) May 24, 2023
COME TO RCB ?pic.twitter.com/nmdXs4lHGy
S T E V E? `````` ? (@STARKOFFICIAL97) May 24, 2023
With win over GT, CSK will now play finals of IPL 2023. It is the 11th time that CSK will play the finals of the tournament on May 28, Sunday.
COMMENTS