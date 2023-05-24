Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja Invited To Play For RCB Amidst Rumours Of Rift With MS Dhoni And CSK

With win over GT, CSK will now play finals of IPL 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Invited To Play For RCB Amidst Rumours Of Rift With MS Dhoni And CSK
Updated: May 24, 2023 11:44 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made his comeback in the IPL 2023 after a knee injury. In total, Jadeja has played 15 matches this season and smashed 175 runs. Along with his bat, Jadeja showcased some excellent skills with the ball as well and picked up 19 wickets.

During the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans Jadeja picked up two wickets while giving away just 18 runs in his four over spell.

Not just with he was excellent with the ball but he also scored 22 runs off 16 deliveries on a tricky pitch. He was rewarded with the Most Valuable Player of the Match award.

Irrespective of his brilliant performance, fans are disappointed to see him bat ahead of Dhoni. He said that Dhoni fans would just wait for him to get out if he batted higher in the batting order. Since then, there has been speculation that the two senior players have a rift between them.

Infact skipper MS Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a day after that, Jadeja posted a cryptic post on Twitter about Karma.

In addition to that Jadeja liked a controversial tweet indicating that the all-rounder is not getting the respect he deserves from the CSK fans after doing so much for the team.

After all the speculations and rumours, Faf du plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are trending on internet requesting Jadeja to be a part of the franchise. While some fans are pitching him to join the team while others are urging him to replace Faf and take captaincy role.

A fan wrote," RCB crowd will cheer for you , they won't disrespect you like ungrateful csk crowd. It's time to join your bestie Kohli's team. Come to RCB."

With win over GT, CSK will now play finals of IPL 2023. It is the 11th time that CSK will play the finals of the tournament on May 28, Sunday.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Ravindra Jadeja Invited To Play For RCB Amidst Rumours Of Rift With MS Dhoni And CSK
Which Mumbai Indian Will Take on CSK..: Ashwin's IG Story After Men In Yellow's Win Goes Viral
Upstox Knows But Some Fans Don't: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Dig At CSK Fans After Winning Most Valuable Asset Of Match Award
I'll Always Be There For CSK: MS Dhoni Gives Major Update On His Retirement After Victory Over Gujarat Titans
Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings Seal Spot In Final For 10th Time After Beating Gujarat Titans
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Ravindra Jadeja Invited To Play For RCB Amidst Rumours Of Rift With MS Dhoni And CSK

Ravindra Jadeja Invited To Play For RCB Amidst Rumours Of Ri...

Which Mumbai Indian Will Take on CSK..: Ashwin's IG Story After Men In Yellow's Win Goes Viral

Which Mumbai Indian Will Take on CSK..: Ashwin's IG Story Af...

Upstox Knows But Some Fans Don't: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Dig At CSK Fans After Winning Most Valuable Asset Of Match Award

Upstox Knows But Some Fans Don't: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Dig ...

IPL 2023: What Are The Areas Of Concern For RCB That Knocked Them Out Of The IPL League Stage?

IPL 2023: What Are The Areas Of Concern For RCB That Knocked...

Sourav Ganguly Slams Fans For Twisting Words After His Appreciation Tweet For Shubman Gill Goes Viral

Sourav Ganguly Slams Fans For Twisting Words After His Appre...

Advertisement